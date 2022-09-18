Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PPSI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 131,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,763. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $32.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Featured Stories

