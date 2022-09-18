Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 301.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $108,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.50. 7,528,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,549. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $146.40 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.