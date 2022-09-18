Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Up 29.1% in August

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Photronics Stock Up 0.5 %

PLAB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. 2,401,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. Photronics has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $958.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Photronics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Photronics by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Photronics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

