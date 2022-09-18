Peterson Wealth Services Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.3% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 37,780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 59,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,984,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

