Peterson Wealth Services Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.88. 2,661,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,428. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

