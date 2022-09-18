Peterson Wealth Services Buys Shares of 2,350 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,965,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.61 and a 12 month high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

