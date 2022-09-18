Peterson Wealth Services Buys 2,328 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. 52,294,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,888,522. The firm has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $57.96.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

