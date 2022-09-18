Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 1,397 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NYSE NEP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.30. 362,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,953. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

