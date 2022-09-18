Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Argus currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.50.
Perrigo Stock Up 1.0 %
Perrigo stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 0.92.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -148.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 33.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerstone Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 263,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
