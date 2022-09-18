Paradiem LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Alkermes Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.