Paradiem LLC Sells 392 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Paradiem LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $502.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,901,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,319. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.32. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.