Paradiem LLC Sells 2,961 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Paradiem LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.15. 5,703,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,236. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.83. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $75.90 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.