Paradiem LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $2,088,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,554,248. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $113.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.