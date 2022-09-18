Paradiem LLC Increases Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,318 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Perficient by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,492 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,868 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,172 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 697,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,318. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.60. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. Perficient’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRFT. Scotiabank began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

