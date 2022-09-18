Paradiem LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $9.75 on Friday, hitting $425.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,084. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

