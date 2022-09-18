Paradiem LLC Decreases Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Paradiem LLC lessened its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBLK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 434.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.60. 3,043,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.67%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

