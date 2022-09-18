Paradiem LLC Buys 6,023 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,504 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 66.3% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 66.4% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,157,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,718. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.68. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

