Paradiem LLC Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Copart makes up 1.3% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 897.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.10. 2,590,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,836. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

