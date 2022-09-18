Paradiem LLC Acquires Shares of 9,148 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.06. 2,847,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

