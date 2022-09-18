Paradiem LLC Acquires 4,234 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.02. 1,615,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,966. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.81.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

