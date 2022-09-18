PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Update

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPGPF shares. Citigroup upgraded PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PageGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

PageGroup Stock Performance

PageGroup stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

