PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PACWP stock remained flat at $25.50 during trading on Friday. 69,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,692. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $27.00.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACWP Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000. PacWest Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.