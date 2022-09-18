Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of OXBR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 83.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

OXBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

