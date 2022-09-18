Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital makes up about 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enstar Group LTD increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,502 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,424,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,901,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,788,000 after buying an additional 1,114,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 916,815 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 875,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

Several analysts have commented on ORCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 3,544,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,668. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

