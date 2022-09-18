Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Up 24.0% in August

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,500 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 410,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,728,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 114,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 0.5 %

About Orthofix Medical

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 380,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,466. The company has a market capitalization of $430.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $40.71.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

