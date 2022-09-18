Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.5% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

