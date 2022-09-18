Orser Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 5.7% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $541.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

