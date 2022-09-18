Orser Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 3.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $157.30 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

