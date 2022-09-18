Orbit Chain Market Capitalization Tops $82.15 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $82.15 million and $1.50 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

