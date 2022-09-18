ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. 5,467,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,224. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

