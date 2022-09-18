Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Objective Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,285.8% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,164 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 137.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,802. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

