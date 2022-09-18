Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Objective Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 137,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 399,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,016,124 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.