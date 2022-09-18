Objective Capital Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Objective Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Objective Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,266 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,005,000. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after buying an additional 152,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after buying an additional 89,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,618,000 after buying an additional 70,198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $175.86. 474,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,111. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.83. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

