Objective Capital Management LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,282.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,833 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 83,518 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,840,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.33. 754,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,756. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.