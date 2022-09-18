Objective Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Objective Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.19. 13,958,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

