Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 335 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.33. The stock had a trading volume of 930,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,735. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

