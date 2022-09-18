Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Salesforce accounts for 0.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,882,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.56 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.57, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.