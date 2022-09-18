Northstar Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.96. 4,861,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

