Northstar Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,073,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,843. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement
