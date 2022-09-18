Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRNS. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

TRNS stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.94. Transcat has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $561.49 million, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

