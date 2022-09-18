NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 203,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 417,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSP shares. Laidlaw started coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NLSP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 292,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,696. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

