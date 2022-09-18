Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Raised to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.83.

Nikola Stock Performance

NKLA opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.39. Nikola has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,602,000 after acquiring an additional 342,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nikola by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after acquiring an additional 831,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,817,000 after acquiring an additional 325,883 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 371,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 43,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

