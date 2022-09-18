NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Increased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 323,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 222,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 46,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $104.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

