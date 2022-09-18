Newton One Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 9,583 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,488,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,432,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,713,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

