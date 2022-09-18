NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Update

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 102,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.0 %

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NYSE:NEU traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $297.14. 78,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,173. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $378.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

