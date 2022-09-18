New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.96. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,776.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,776.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,228 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New Relic by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.