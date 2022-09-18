New Potomac Partners LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.4% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $177.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

