New Potomac Partners LLC Has $237,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after buying an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after buying an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average is $98.82.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

