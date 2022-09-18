New Potomac Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $518,891,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

