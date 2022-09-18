Netbox Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $77,025.67 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 52.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $77,025.67 and $15.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded 93.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031154 BTC.
Netbox Coin Coin Profile
Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global.
Netbox Coin Coin Trading
